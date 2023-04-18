Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Head-To-Head Comparison

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and VEON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.79 $37.00 million $0.36 12.83 VEON $7.79 billion 0.18 $674.00 million N/A N/A

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Partner Communications and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% VEON N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A VEON 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Partner Communications beats VEON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The Frontier Markets segment covers the market of Algeria and Bangladesh. Its brands include Beeline, Kyivstar, Banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy. The company was founded by Dmitriy Borisovich Zimin and Augie K. Fabela II in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

