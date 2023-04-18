Pariax LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pariax LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.91. 2,571,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.03.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

