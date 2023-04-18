Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pardes Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 118,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,033. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDS. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Pardes Biosciences news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M purchased 773,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pardes Biosciences by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

