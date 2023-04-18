Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRMRF. CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 38,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.88.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

