Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.02

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.36 ($0.26), with a volume of 4254754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.06 ($0.29).

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of £168.28 million, a PE ratio of -2,306.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.