Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

