OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.02

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.