Orvin T. Kimbrough Sells 10,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,393 shares in the company, valued at $134,878.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.52. 948,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,394. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.