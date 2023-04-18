O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.

Shares of ORLY traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.25. 58,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $907.65. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

