Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.55

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 482664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.