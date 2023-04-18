OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 2.1 %

OptimumBank Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 1,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

