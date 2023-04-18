OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 2.1 %
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.