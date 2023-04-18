Oppenheimer Downgrades ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $238.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 332,751 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 277,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

