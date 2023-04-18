Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.21

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 156620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Opera Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,933 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Opera by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53,269 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Stories

