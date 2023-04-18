OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Down 4%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20. 24,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 96,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,419,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,654,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,700 shares of company stock worth $3,860,001. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

