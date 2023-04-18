OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Down 4%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20. 24,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 96,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OPAL Fuels news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,419,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,654,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,700 shares of company stock worth $3,860,001. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
