Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 756,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 525,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,559. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.