OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

Read More

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.