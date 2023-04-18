Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 5.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 752,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,476,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

