O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 4,959 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.73.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

