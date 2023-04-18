O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 3,219 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $59.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,655.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,759.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,103.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.