O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88,615 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.87. 736,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.