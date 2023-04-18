O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,104 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 844,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,188. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.