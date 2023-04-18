O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. 2,205,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

