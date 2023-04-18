O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,262 shares during the period. Fortive comprises approximately 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 148,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,797. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

