O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 536,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

