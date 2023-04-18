O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 301,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

