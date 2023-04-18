O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,109 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after acquiring an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
