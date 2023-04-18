O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,035 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.43.

FNV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.29. 76,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

