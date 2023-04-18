NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 496,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,605. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.