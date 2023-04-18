NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,909,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,133,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.60 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

