Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 193,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 16,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

