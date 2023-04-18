Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.62

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 43508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,708,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

