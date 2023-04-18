Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

