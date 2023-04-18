NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. 1,619,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

