NFT (NFT) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. NFT has a market capitalization of $649,392.99 and $1,483.33 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,172.79 or 0.99861850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01706239 USD and is down -21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,379.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

