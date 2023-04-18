NFT 24-Hour Volume Tops $943.78 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 22% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $728,784.76 and $943.78 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.61 or 0.99920447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01706239 USD and is down -21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,379.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

