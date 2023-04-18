NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

