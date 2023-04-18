New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.89. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 107,192 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

