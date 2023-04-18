Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 53.7% in March

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 256,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $151,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,828 shares of company stock worth $629,661. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 776.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,895. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.