Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.242 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.70. 13,570,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $345.03.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

