Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. 4,972,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,047 shares of company stock worth $24,039,828 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 28.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

