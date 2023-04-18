NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00007736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $120.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,174,647 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

