National Bankshares Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$11.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.56. 98,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 0.61. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.1102307 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

