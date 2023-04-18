National Bankshares (NKSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $134,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.