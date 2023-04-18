National Bankshares (NKSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.
NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $43.78.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
