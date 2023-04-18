National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

Shares of TFII traded up C$2.88 on Tuesday, reaching C$159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$173.90.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,316,702.50. In other news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,316,702.50. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

