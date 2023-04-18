National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 236,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,235. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.53.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

