National Bankshares Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.75

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 3.71. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

