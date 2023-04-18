National Bank Financial Raises Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to C$91.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.39.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 5,106,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -90.44 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $84.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

