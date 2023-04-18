National Bank Financial Increases OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Trading Down 2.1 %

OCANF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.