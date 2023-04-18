Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Shares Up 67.5%

Shares of Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) shot up 67.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.42. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

