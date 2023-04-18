Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Shares Up 67.5%

Shares of Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) shot up 67.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.42. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Nano Magic Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Nano Magic Company Profile
Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Magic (PENC)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.