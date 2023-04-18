Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.52 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

