Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NBRV opened at $1.52 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
